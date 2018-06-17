Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.81. 1,618,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $72.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 15,672 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,084,972.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,077.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

