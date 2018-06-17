Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,273,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.76% of Curtiss-Wright at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,257,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 259,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after buying an additional 106,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $165,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $128.12. The stock had a trading volume of 389,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $89.63 and a 1 year high of $143.38. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $547.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 0.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.