Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Asanko Gold (AKG) Stock Price

News articles about Asanko Gold (NASDAQ:AKG) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Asanko Gold earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.3460294606356 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 2,128,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,773. Asanko Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Asanko Gold (NASDAQ:AKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.43 million for the quarter.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

