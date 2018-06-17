Asante Solutions (PUMP) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price target raised by research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, June 7th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s target price points to a potential upside of 122.52% from the stock’s previous close.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Asante Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $21.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Asante Solutions stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Asante Solutions’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Pryor Blackwell acquired 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $205,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $4,186,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,340,000. Hancock Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 520,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,369,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 696,242 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

