Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S opened at $66.53 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $76.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.16). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,089.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $17,279,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.