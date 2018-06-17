Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASND. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ascendis Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Ascendis Pharma traded up $3.17, reaching $69.67, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 86,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,437. Ascendis Pharma has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.16). Ascendis Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 8,156.09%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma during the first quarter worth $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma during the first quarter worth $215,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma during the first quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma during the first quarter worth $255,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

