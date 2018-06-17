Ascential (ASCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $444.20

Ascential (LON:ASCL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 444.20 ($5.91) and last traded at GBX 435 ($5.79), with a volume of 1857997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.79).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASCL. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ascential from GBX 435 ($5.79) to GBX 475 ($6.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.53) to GBX 425 ($5.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Ascential to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.26) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 420.56 ($5.60).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

