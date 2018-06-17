Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 14,500 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.34% of Ashland Global worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,376,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after purchasing an additional 108,165 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,490,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,783,000 after buying an additional 808,605 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,884,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,158,000 after buying an additional 444,785 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,244,000 after buying an additional 100,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 928,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after buying an additional 101,910 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 1,678 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $117,493.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,087.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Ashland Global traded down $0.85, hitting $78.23, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 768,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,231. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.39 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

