AsiaCoin (AC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $48.00

AsiaCoin (CURRENCY:AC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. AsiaCoin has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $48.00 worth of AsiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AsiaCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One AsiaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin Profile

AsiaCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2014. AsiaCoin’s total supply is 1,639,596,900 coins. AsiaCoin’s official website is www.thecoin.asia. AsiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AsiaCoin

AsiaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AsiaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AsiaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AsiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

