ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 13th (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5’s (NASDAQ:ASLN) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 13th. ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $42,180,000 based on an initial share price of $7.03. During ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ASLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 opened at $8.75 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and ASLAN002. The firm’s portfolio focuses on validated growth pathways applied to new patient segments, novel immune checkpoints, and novel cancer metabolic pathways.

