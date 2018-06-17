ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (APNHY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Get ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR opened at $19.74 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.05. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

About ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies branded, OTC, and generic pharmaceutical products, infant nutritionals, and consumer healthcare products. The company offers various branded products for a range of therapeutic categories, including anaesthetics, analgesics, anti-retrovirals, blood and haemopoetic, cardio vascular system, central nervous system, endocrine system, gastro-intestinal tract, infant milk formulations, musculo-skeletal agents, NSAids, oncology, oral hygiene, respiratory system, and urinary tract system, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (APNHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.