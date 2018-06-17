Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,839 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Tetra Tech worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $16,376,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 30.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 61.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 50.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 31.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $532.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

