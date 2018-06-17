Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $135,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Owen sold 18,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,190,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II sold 3,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $205,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,634. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.20 and a beta of 1.27. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $69.91.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Continental Resources had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. KLR Group upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

