Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Etsy (ETSY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Etsy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy opened at $42.54 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.21. Etsy has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $44.78.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. Etsy had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.