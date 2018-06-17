Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €20.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €20.40 ($23.72) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, June 1st. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Societe Generale set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.80 ($16.05) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.58 ($19.28).

Shares of BIT G traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting €15.73 ($18.29). The company had a trading volume of 13,790,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,000. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

