Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,223 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,946,000. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.32. The company has a market cap of $328.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.23.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.