AstraZeneca (AZN) PT Set at GBX 5,900 by Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 5,900 ($78.55) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,550 ($60.58) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,323.57 ($70.88).

AstraZeneca traded down GBX 50 ($0.67), reaching GBX 5,398 ($71.87), on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 4,245,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,260 ($56.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,520 ($73.49).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

