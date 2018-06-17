BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.43 to $36.70 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.28.

AstraZeneca traded down $0.07, hitting $36.41, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,478. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 86,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 50,024 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,152,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,282,000 after acquiring an additional 751,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 484,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

