Astronics Co. (ATRO) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Astronics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Astronics’ FY2018 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Astronics to $39.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

ATRO stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 323,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,913. Astronics has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). Astronics had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $179.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Gundermann sold 2,000 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $445,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

