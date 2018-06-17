Asure Software (ASUR) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News articles about Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Asure Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.4525341137338 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Asure Software traded up $0.24, reaching $17.95, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 385,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ASUR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Asure Software to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

