ASV Holdings Inc (ASV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ASV an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ASV in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ASV by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 65,554 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASV in the 1st quarter worth $794,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASV by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 520,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 173,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

ASV traded up $0.20, reaching $6.28, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 6,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,079. ASV has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.68 million and a P/E ratio of 28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). ASV had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $29.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.26 million. research analysts anticipate that ASV will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

