Insider Selling: At Home Group Inc (HOME) CFO Sells 18,939 Shares of Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CFO Judd T. Nystrom sold 18,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $690,515.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Judd T. Nystrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 5th, Judd T. Nystrom sold 12,435 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $453,380.10.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Judd T. Nystrom sold 18,939 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $674,985.96.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Judd T. Nystrom sold 18,939 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $684,455.46.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Judd T. Nystrom sold 18,939 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $659,266.59.

On Tuesday, April 24th, Judd T. Nystrom sold 18,939 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $667,978.53.

On Tuesday, April 17th, Judd T. Nystrom sold 23,815 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $839,716.90.

On Tuesday, April 10th, Judd T. Nystrom sold 13,636 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $467,987.52.

On Friday, April 6th, Judd T. Nystrom sold 187,882 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $6,545,808.88.

NYSE HOME opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. At Home Group Inc has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.86.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOME shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

