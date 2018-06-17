Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,582 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of Athene worth $36,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Athene by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 318,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Athene by 240.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 631,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,658,000 after acquiring an additional 446,315 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Athene by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 571,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,547,000 after acquiring an additional 121,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Athene had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ATH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Athene from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Athene in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Athene from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 target price on Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.