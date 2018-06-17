Athenex (ATNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Get Athenex alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of Athenex opened at $18.65 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -8.04. Athenex has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Athenex had a negative net margin of 136.72% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 12,500 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,780,422 shares in the company, valued at $41,039,028.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon Trainor-Degirolamo sold 121,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $2,069,912.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,500 shares of company stock worth $433,850 and have sold 301,392 shares worth $5,041,671. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 426.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.