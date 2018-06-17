Atlantic Capital (ACBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.31. Atlantic Capital posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlantic Capital.

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 million. Atlantic Capital had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price objective on Atlantic Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $538.97 million, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atlantic Capital has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

In other Atlantic Capital news, insider Richard A. Jr. Oglesby sold 6,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $120,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $213,750. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

