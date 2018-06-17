Atlantic Capital (ACBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Sandler O’Neill set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

ACBI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Atlantic Capital has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.97 million, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 million. Atlantic Capital had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard A. Jr. Oglesby sold 6,719 shares of Atlantic Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $120,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of Atlantic Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock worth $213,750 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 964,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,972,000 after buying an additional 602,824 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 251,861 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 250,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,392,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 154,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,436 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

