Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, June 1st.

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $5.31 on Friday. Atomera has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 47,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

