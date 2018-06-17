Auctus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22,894.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003363 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $22,894.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003559 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00598014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00260637 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046987 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00094872 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,697,784 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

