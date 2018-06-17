Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report report published on Thursday, June 7th. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 480 ($6.39) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AUTO. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 323 ($4.30) to GBX 328 ($4.37) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 370 ($4.93) to GBX 355 ($4.73) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 409.53 ($5.45).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of Auto Trader Group opened at GBX 420.70 ($5.60) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 313 ($4.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 445 ($5.92).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers products and services to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.