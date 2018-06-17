Autodesk (ADSK) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, May 30th.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $136.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.10.

Shares of ADSK opened at $137.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.24, a PEG ratio of 931.61 and a beta of 1.74. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.49 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 20,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $2,570,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $48,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,534 shares of company stock worth $7,419,113 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 36,122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

