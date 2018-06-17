Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Autohome (ATHM) Stock Price

News articles about Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Autohome earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the information services provider an impact score of 46.3735778645513 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Autohome stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $118.91. 1,176,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,511. Autohome has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.15.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Autohome had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Autohome to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

