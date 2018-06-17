Korea Investment CORP Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Autohome worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Autohome by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Autohome by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 609,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 336,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

NYSE ATHM traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $118.91. 1,176,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,511. Autohome Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.15.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Autohome had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

