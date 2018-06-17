Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Announces June 22nd IPO

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) expects to raise $125 million in an IPO on Friday, June 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,800,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Autolus Therapeutics generated $1.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $18.9 million. The company has a market cap of $604.4 million.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Goldman Sachs and Jefferies acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair were co-managers.

Autolus Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using our broad suite of proprietary and modular T-cell programming technologies, we are engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T-cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. “.

Autolus Therapeutics was founded in 2017 and has 126 employees. The company is located at Forest House, 58 Wood Lane, White City, London W12 7RZ, UK and can be reached via phone at +44 20 3829 6230 or on the web at http://www.autolus.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.