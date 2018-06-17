Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to report $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the highest is $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $13.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $14.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $1,124,696.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $362,501.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,438 shares of company stock worth $2,919,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing opened at $139.57 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $100.51 and a one year high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

