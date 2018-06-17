Autonio (CRYPTO:NIO) Price Hits $0.0281 on Major Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Autonio has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $41,334.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003538 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015301 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00599171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00262407 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00047413 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00094957 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Autonio’s total supply is 220,466,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,578,135 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

