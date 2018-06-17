Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Holdings Trimmed by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116,000 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned 1.36% of Autoweb worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoweb in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Autoweb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,198,000. Signia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoweb in the fourth quarter worth about $4,622,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Autoweb in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Autoweb in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoweb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In related news, insider Jared Robert Rowe acquired 60,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investment & Development Finan acquired 42,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $152,688.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 157,545 shares of company stock valued at $552,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $4.49 on Friday. Autoweb Inc has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoweb Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

