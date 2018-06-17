AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Stake Lessened by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,343 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.53% of AutoZone worth $92,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,117,000 after purchasing an additional 56,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,902,000 after purchasing an additional 165,885 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 600,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,415,000 after purchasing an additional 318,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $291,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $693.37 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $491.13 and a one year high of $797.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 96.89%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.44 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 49.87 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $820.00 to $790.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Brooks acquired 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $607.49 per share, with a total value of $98,413.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,660.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

