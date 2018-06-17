Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 220.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,176.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $62,646.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $33,596.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,129 shares of company stock worth $1,605,378. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,804,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,788. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

