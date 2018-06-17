AVEVA Group (AVV) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($42.60) to GBX 2,200 ($29.29) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

AVV has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of AVEVA Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,140 ($28.49) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,576.25 ($34.30).

AVEVA Group opened at GBX 2,692 ($35.84) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,791 ($23.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,080 ($41.01).

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc operates as an industrial design and management software company in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Americas. The company offers solutions for brownfield modification, contract management, enterprise resource management, information management, integrated engineering and design, integrated shipbuilding, and steel fabrication, as well as laser and cloud solutions.

