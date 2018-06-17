Avis Budget Group (CAR) Position Lessened by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. cut its holdings in Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $283,506,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,987,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,431,000.

Several analysts have commented on CAR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Avis Budget Group opened at $41.27 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 66.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 5,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,439 shares in the company, valued at $877,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Hardy sold 1,022 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $45,622.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,622.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

