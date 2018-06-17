Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, June 8th.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 636 ($8.47) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 640 ($8.52) to GBX 590 ($7.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 576.82 ($7.68).

Shares of Aviva opened at GBX 502.40 ($6.69) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 482.20 ($6.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 550 ($7.32).

In other news, insider Patricia Cross bought 2,704 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.76) per share, for a total transaction of £13,736.32 ($18,288.27). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,388.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

