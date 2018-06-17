Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Axalta Coating Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 379,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $11,843,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,360,124.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Mcdougall sold 34,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,098,458.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 682,426 shares of company stock valued at $21,291,122 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Harbour Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 2,878,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,093 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,735,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,686 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,980,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems opened at $31.00 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

