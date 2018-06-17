Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) & Manitex International (MNTX) Critical Contrast

Manitex International (NASDAQ: MNTX) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manitex International and Axcelis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $213.11 million 0.95 -$8.07 million $0.20 60.95 Axcelis Technologies $410.56 million 1.60 $126.95 million $1.48 13.78

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Manitex International. Axcelis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manitex International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Manitex International and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International -2.68% 5.12% 1.59% Axcelis Technologies 29.46% 17.71% 12.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Manitex International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Manitex International has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manitex International and Axcelis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axcelis Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Manitex International currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.76%. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.76%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than Manitex International.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Manitex International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

