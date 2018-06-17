Critical Comparison: Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) vs. ACM Research (ACMR)

ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ACM Research and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research N/A N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies 29.46% 17.71% 12.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ACM Research and Axcelis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research 0 0 3 0 3.00 Axcelis Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

ACM Research currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.53%. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.76%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than ACM Research.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of ACM Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of ACM Research shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACM Research and Axcelis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research $36.51 million 5.22 -$310,000.00 $0.19 73.58 Axcelis Technologies $410.56 million 1.60 $126.95 million $1.48 13.78

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ACM Research. Axcelis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACM Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats ACM Research on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

