Axis Capital’s (NYSE:AXS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.70.

Shares of AXS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.33. Axis Capital has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.52%.

In other Axis Capital news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $148,725.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,409.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Axis Capital by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,646,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,301,000 after purchasing an additional 953,525 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axis Capital by 37.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,964 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Axis Capital by 18.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,143,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,402,000 after purchasing an additional 331,511 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Axis Capital by 41.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,963,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 575,545 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,356,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,196,000 after acquiring an additional 122,224 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

