AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 7th.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXTI. ValuEngine upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley upgraded AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $295.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. AXT has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in AXT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 895,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,335 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AXT by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AXT by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

