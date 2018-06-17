Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in Dassault Systemes SE (DASTY)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DASTY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Dassault Systemes SE has a one year low of $87.74 and a one year high of $146.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $945.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.65 million. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.25%. equities research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software applications and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS 3D design software for 3D and electrical design, simulation, product data management, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides a scientific collaborative environment for biological formulated products and advanced materials.

