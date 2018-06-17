Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Guidewire Software worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 562,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 41.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 737,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,637,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $1,940,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $315,000.

Guidewire Software opened at $93.01 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 209.75 and a beta of 1.06. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.31 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $35,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,793 shares in the company, valued at $878,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $402,632.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $610,725.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,487 shares of company stock worth $4,315,717 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

