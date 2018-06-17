Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Position Boosted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMAB. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $3,408,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after acquiring an additional 59,457 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,112,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,117,000 after acquiring an additional 488,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 76,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMAB opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $1.6335 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte’s previous special dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. It also operates NH Collection Hotel in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport; and a hotel under the Hilton Garden Inn name at the Monterrey Airport.

