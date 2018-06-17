Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Holdings Raised by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Outfront Media worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Outfront Media by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 219,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Outfront Media by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Outfront Media opened at $19.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Outfront Media Inc has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.44 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

